PTC India Q2 net profit up 36 pc at Rs 222 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) PTC India on Tuesday posted a 36 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 222.05 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) from continued operation in Q2-FY26 is Rs 222.05 crore compared to Rs 162.78 crore in Q2-FY25, an increase of 36 per cent," the company said in a statement.

Total income rose to Rs 5,585.21 crore in the quarter against Rs 5,133.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company stated that trading margin grew by 11 per cent to Rs 96.40 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

The trading volume was 9 per cent higher in the September quarter of FY26 at 26,178 million units (MUs) compared to 24,039 MUs in the year-ago period.

Consulting income for the second quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 12.08 crore.

Core trading margin stood at 3.68 paisa per unit.

"A healthy mix of volume from trades across different tenures has contributed to the growth of 9 per cent in trading volume in Q2-FY26. The short-term has contributed 53 per cent of the volume, and the balance has been contributed by medium- and long-term contracts," Manoj Kumar Jhawar, Chairman & Managing Director of PTC India, said.