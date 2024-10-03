PTC India shareholders approve Rs 7.80 dividend for FY24

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Thursday said its shareholders have approved the resolution for a final dividend of Rs 7.80 per equity share for FY24.

The resolution was passed at an annual general meeting of the company recently, PTC India said in a release.

"PTC's shareholders approved the resolution for declaring the final dividend at the rate of 78 per cent (Rs 7.80 per equity share of Rs 10 each) for the financial year 2023-24 by an overwhelming majority. To ensure the interest of its shareholders, PTC would be paying the dividend to all members as on the record date in accordance with law," the company said. PTI ABI TRB