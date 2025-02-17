PTC Industries posts Rs 14 cr profit in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Metal components maker PTC Industries on Monday posted Rs 14.2 crore net profit in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had posted Rs 8 crore net profit a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 77.1 crore from Rs 59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, it acquired 100 per cent ownership of Trac Holdings, which owns Trac Precision Solutions -- a UK-based company specialising in precision-machined components for the aerospace, defence, and power generation sectors.

Shares of the company ended 8.98 per down at Rs 11,922.05 apiece on the BSE. PTI ABI TRB