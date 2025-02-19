Pullman Hotels enters South India with inauguration of Pullman Chennai Anna Salai

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Pullman Hotels and Resorts, part of the leading hospitality group Accor has inaugurated its new hotel Pullman Chennai Anna Salai in the city, marking the brand's foray (Pullman) into South India.

Spread across 5,000 sq metres, Pullman Chennai Anna Salai located in Teynampet, features 232 rooms equipped with modern amenities and cutting-edge technology.

The hotel boasts over 1,700 sq metres of versatile meeting and banquet spaces, catering to corporate events, conferences, and social gatherings.

"India remains a key market for Accor, and the launch of Pullman Chennai Anna Salai underscores our commitment to pioneering premium hospitality experiences," said Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division, Accor Asia, in a company statement on Wednesday.

"Pullman's dynamic design, immersive social spaces, and forward-thinking approach make it the ideal destination for modern travellers seeking both purpose and connection. This opening marks a significant step in shaping the future of hospitality in the region," Simmons added.

The hotel's 'Mercato' restaurant offers a lively dining experience, while the 'Mercato Bar' presents curated wine selections and signature cocktails. The rooftop restaurant, 'Up North,' serves North Indian cuisine with a contemporary touch.

Ceebros Group Managing Director C Subba Reddy, the owner and developer of the hotel, said, "We are proud to launch the first Pullman in South India and thrilled that Pullman Chennai Anna Salai stands as a landmark for the Ceebros Group." "Every detail of the hotel has been thoughtfully curated, creating a design narrative that celebrates nature, art, and modern design," he added.

Pullman Chennai Anna Salai has also achieved Gold-level sustainability certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) programme in the Building Design and Construction category, the company stated.