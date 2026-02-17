Pulser International posts four-fold jump in Q3 profit; revenue at Rs 39.6 cr

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Pulsar International Ltd on Tuesday said its net profit jumped nearly four-fold to Rs 3.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025 compared to the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations during the third quarter of FY2025-26 was reported at Rs 39.64 crore against Rs 6.29 crore in the corresponding period last year, a statement said.

The Gujarat-based company said it in December 2025 completed a Rs 35.70 crore rights issue to fund its expansion plans, including constructing cold storage facilities, finance activities related to contract farming and allied agricultural operations.

Pulsar International is engaged in the procurement, processing, and distribution of agricultural produce, with a strategic focus on perishable commodities. PTI SM MR