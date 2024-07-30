Pulses import jumps 90 pc in 2023-24 to 47.38 lakh tonnes to meet domestic demand: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) India's import of pulses rose 90 per cent annually to 47.38 lakh tonnes during 2023-24 to meet domestic demand, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

"All India production of pulses has increased from 163.23 lakh tonnes during 2015-16 to 244.93 lakh tonnes during 2023-24 (as per 3rd Advance Estimates)," the Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In 2021-22, import of pulses stood at 26.99 lakh tonnes, while exports were at 3.87 lakh tonnes.

During 2022-23, imports of pulses stood at 24.96 lakh tonnes, while exports were 7.62 lakh tonnes.

In 2023-24, the imports of pulses were 47.38 lakh tonnes and exports stood at 5.94 lakh tonnes.

"During the last ten years i.e. 2014-15 to 2023-24 (as per 3rd Advance Estimates), total pulses and oilseeds production has increased by 43 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively," Thakur said.

In reply to a separate question, the minister said the government has substantially enhanced the budget allocation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare from Rs 27,662.67 crore in BE (budget estimate) during 2013-14, to Rs 1,25,035.79 crore BE during 2023-24.

Answering another query, Thakur said the National Commission on Farmers (NCF), constituted under the Chairmanship of MS Swaminathan in 2004, inter alia, recommended that Minimum Support Price (MSPs) should be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production.

"To give effect to this recommendation, the government, in its Union Budget for 2018-19, had made an announcement to keep MSP at a level of minimum one and half times of the cost of production as a pre-determined principle.

"Accordingly, MSPs for all mandated Kharif, Rabi and other commercial crops have been fixed with a margin of at least 50 per cent over weighted average cost of production," he said.

Based on the 'Draft National Policy for Farmers', submitted by the Swaminathan Commission, which contained major recommendations of the Commission, the government approved the 'National Policy for Farmers in 2007' (NPF 2007), which aimed to improve economic viability of farming and increase net income of farmers.

"In relation to these recommendations, an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) was constituted in 2007, which recommended 201 Action Points to be implemented by the government. All 201 Action Points have been implemented," the minister said.

In reply to another question, Thakur said the PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers.

Under this scheme, the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured that the benefits of the scheme reach all the farmers across the country without any involvement of the intermediaries.

"Maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries, the government has so far disbursed over Rs 3.24 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers in 17 instalments," he said.

Thakur said there is no such proposal under consideration to increase the financial benefit under this scheme.

The financial assistance is provided to the farmers with the intent to help them meet their agriculture needs such as seeds, fertilizers, agriculture equipment etc. PTI MJH DRR