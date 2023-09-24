Pulsus Group secures highest seat allocations under Indian BPO Promotion Scheme

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Hyderabad-based Pulsus Group has secured the highest number of seat allocations under the Indian BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS), an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Digital India Programme.

This has led to the creation of 5,000 job opportunities in Visakhapatnam, of which 75 per cent are women employees, and a Rs 41 crore in viability gap funding from the Central government, the group said in a statement.

Pulsus Group's company Omics International has committed an investment of Rs 440 crore in promoting the scheme, it added.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, this is testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing employment opportunities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Under the IBPS Scheme's purview, as many as 48,300 BPO/ITeS seats have been established nationwide.

This scheme, orchestrated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and monitored by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), has received a budgetary allocation of Rs 543 crore to fuel sectoral growth, the statement said.

"We are honored to have played a pivotal role in the success of the Indian Business Promotion Scheme, significantly contributing to employment generation and economic growth in India. Securing 4,095 seats, the highest allocation under the scheme, is a testament to our commitment to the nation's digital transformation," Srinubabu Gedela, Founder and CEO of Pulsus Group said.

Pulsus Group has created about 25,000 jobs in the last 15 years, and this IBPS scheme has further accelerated job creation in rural areas and for women, the statement added. PTI PLB DRR