PUMA India's MD Karthik Balagopalan resigns; co to announce successor soon

New Delhi: German sports brand PUMA on Tuesday said Karthik Balagopalan, who heads its India unit, has decided to leave the company.

"Karthik Balagopalan has decided to leave PUMA and has stepped down as the Managing Director of PUMA India, to focus on family priorities," the company said in a statement.

The company "will officially announce the successor soon", it added.

It had appointed Balagopalan as the Managing Director for India in May 2023 following the exits of its three top executives, including then Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly, from the company.

Following this, Balagopalan (44), who was then Puma's Global Director of Retail and e-Commerce, was appointed for the post.

He had replaced Ganguly, who worked for Puma's Indian business for 17 years and had been its Managing Director since 2014.