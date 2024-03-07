Pumps maker KSB to explore opportunities in defence sector, rise in orders to drive 2024 growth

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Pumps and valves maker KSB Ltd is optimistic about growth this year on the back of a pick up in order flows from energy, solar and other sectors while the company will explore business opportunities in the defence sector also, a senior company official said.

The company recorded sales revenue growth of over 23 per cent in 2023 on increased order flow from all segments, including energy, solar, valves, and general industry, KSB Vice President of Sales and Marketing Prashant Kumar said.

"We are very optimistic about the growth in 2024. We have also observed an increase in order inflow from all segments," Kumar said.

"In the foreseeable future, we are also optimistic of exploring progressive business opportunities in the defence sector," he added.

The company reported sales revenue of Rs 2,247 crores in 2023 which is a 23.3 per cent increase over Rs 1,822 crore in the previous year.

Net profit rose to Rs 204.6 crore in 2023 from Rs 179.3 crore in 2022. The company follows the January-December fiscal year.

The sales revenue for the last quarter of 2023 rose by 14.9 per cent to Rs 602 crore. Net profit stood at Rs 52.8 crore in the December quarter against Rs 54.2 crore in the year ago period.

The company received an order from MSEDCL for Solar Pumping System under PM-KUSUM Scheme in Maharashtra and also installed 43 solar system under PM-KUSUM Scheme in Haryana in the December quarter.

KSB Ltd bagged export orders of Rs 17.5 crore for valves, and of Rs 15.5 crore in the energy segment. It bagged orders of Rs 17 crore in FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) segment in the last quarter.

KSB shares rose by 2.26 per cent to Rs 3781.50 on BSE. PTI ABI MR