Punch raises USD 7 million from Stellaris Venture Partners, others

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Trading platform Punch has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 58.7 crore) in funding from Stellaris Venture Partners, Susquehanna Asia VC, Prime Venture Partners, and Innoven Capital.

The funding round also saw participation from angel investors Kunal Shah (Cred), Vatsal Singhal (Ultrahuman), and Nitish Mittersain (Nazara).

"Punch aims to facilitate responsible trading behaviours, addressing the needs of this cohort through product innovations, such as intuitive safety tools and an easy-to-use single-screen user experience," a company statement said.

Founded in 2022, Bengaluru-based Punch is developed by Market Pulse Securities, a SEBI-registered broker.

“Our focus is on making responsible trading intuitive and part of the user experience. We want to help beginners who are engaging with the market, to do it confidently and cautiously," Punch co-founder and CEO Amit Dhakad said. PTI ANK SGC ANU ANU