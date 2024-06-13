Punch.ev, Nexon.ev first to get 5-star rating under Bharat-NCAP in EV category

New Delhi: Tata Motors' Punch.ev and Nexon.ev have become the first recipients of the five-star Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) rating in the electric vehicles category.

Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: "Congratulations to @tataev @TataMotors for achieving a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for the Punch.ev and Nexon.ev, thus becoming the first ever 5-star rated EVs in the Indian automotive market."

As electric vehicles spearhead the future of mobility in India, a strong Bharat NCAP…

Gadkari further said that as electric vehicles spearhead the future of mobility in India, a strong Bharat NCAP rating serves as an invaluable tool for consumers in selecting safer vehicles, and it stands as a testament to the high level of safety provided to the vehicle's occupants.

Bharat-NCAP is benchmarked to the best-in-class global standards and the Bharat-NCAP vehicle rating system is designed to advance road safety and vehicle safety standards beyond mandatory regulations, he had said last year.