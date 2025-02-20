Pune-based ARAPL RaaS begins delivery of autonomous electric vehicles to US clients

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Pune-based automation solutions provider ARAPL said its subsidiary ARAPL RaaS has commenced deliveries of autonomous electric vehicles (AEVs) to warehousing clients in the US.

The move positions the company to capitalise on the rapidly growing USD 300-billion warehousing automation market of the United States, said Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL).

With an initial order book of USD 4 million, ARAPL RaaS is poised to capture a substantial share of this lucrative sector, it said, adding the company anticipates the US market will contribute a significant portion of its revenue by the end of the current fiscal year.

The company said, it is also actively exploring opportunities in European markets, further solidifying its global footprint.

"US is among the top three warehousing automation markets and the most competitive globally. Putting our products on the ground here is a testament to our R&D, system-reliable technology, and ability to deliver quality efficiently," said Milind Padole, Managing Director at ARAPL.

ARAPL is the country's only listed robotics and automation company, offering diverse solutions for domestic and international markets, including automotive project-based line building, automated multilevel car parking systems, and warehousing automation solutions.

"We are the only Indian company in this product space through our dedicated efforts on ARAPL RaaS, our subsidiary. We envision US markets to account for significant revenue by this year," added Milind.

A pioneer in the development of driverless electric forklifts and pallet jacks, ARAPL RaaS is aiming to revolutionize automation and expand its reach to international markets, the company said. PTI IAS HVA