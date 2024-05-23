Pune-based RSIIL bags two major projects worth Rs 4,900 crore from MSRDC

New Delhi: Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged two infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,900 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Advertisment

It has been declared as the lowest bidder for the said projects, the company said in a statement.

This project will enhance the connectivity and facilitate smoother traffic flow around Pune, the statement added.

One of the projects is for the construction of the Access Controlled Pune Ring Road in the Pune District. The package starts from Village Lonikand and ends near Village Walti in Maharashtra, on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. The project is valued at Rs 2,251 crore.

Advertisment

The other project includes the construction of Access Controlled Expressway Connector to Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg from Jalna to Nanded in Maharashtra.

With these new projects, the company said its order book has now crossed Rs 11,000 crore.

In addition to these new ventures, the company is already actively executing three notable packages at the Vadodara Mumbai Expressway in Packages 8, 9, and 10, the statement added.