Pune Public Policy Festival's second edition to be held from Jan 10

Pune, Jan 9 (PTI) The second edition of the Pune Public Policy Festival, for a discourse on topics crucial to India's growth trajectory, will be held at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute here from Friday.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, India's former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary and former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon will attend the festival, themed 'Envisioning a $10 Trillion India', the organisers said in a release on Wednesday.

The two-day event will also feature a strong line-up of policymakers, business leaders and innovators exploring the strategic choices required for India's economic transformation, the release said.

The participants for various sessions include the India Army's former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen D S Hooda (retd), German Ambassador to India and Bhutan Philipp Ackermann, and Australia's High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan Philip Green OAM, it said.

The festival's theme will be explored through three key sub-themes focusing on India's transformative potential - 'A Vision for Prosperity and Growth', 'Empowering India's Greatest Asset, its People', and 'Reimagining India's Global Identity', the release said.

The event is being organised by Indraneel Chitale, managing partner of Chitale Bandhu, a brand established here in 1950, Siddharth Desai, managing director of Kishor Pumps, and Sahil Deo, co-founder of CPC Analytics, a policy and management consultancy based in India and Germany. PTI SPK GK