Puneet Bhatla to take over as GE Power India MD

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) GE Power India on Thursday announced the appointment of Puneet Bhatla, Executive - Business Operations services as its Managing Director effective September 1.

"...Puneet Bhatla (Executive - Business Operations services), Ashutosh Gupta (Executive - Sourcing) and Raj Raman (Executive - Project portfolio) designated as 'Senior Management Personnel' have ceased to be the senior management of the company, with effect from September 1, 2024," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said Bhatla has been appointed as its managing director, subject to approval of members and therefore, Puneet is no longer falling under the definition of "senior management" as per listing regulations. PTI KKS KKS SHW