Puneet Chhatwal takes over as chairman of FAITH

Mumbai, Dec Jan 5 (PTI) The Hotel Association of India (HAI), the apex body of the Indian hospitality industry, on Friday announced that Puneet Chhatwal has taken over as the Chairman of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

"I am honoured to take on the mantle from Nakul Anand. FAITH through its various initiatives will continue to work towards unlocking the full potential of India's tourism and hospitality industry," Chhatwal, who is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), said in a statement.

FAITH is the umbrella body of the National Associations in Indian tourism and hospitality representing all verticals of the industry.