Punitive action against Pakistan: India bans imports & Pak ships entry, suspends postal services after terror attack

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) India on Saturday imposed a ban on the import of goods originating from or passing through Pakistan, halted the exchange of mail and parcels, and prohibited the entry of Pakistani ships at Indian ports in fresh punitive measures against Islamabad in view of the cross border linkages to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi's new measures came amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the deadly terror attack at Pahalgam last week that killed 26 people.

A complete ban, with immediate effect, has been placed on direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, on grounds of national security and public policy, a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade stated.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) in a separate notification said that ships bearing the Pakistan flag shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port. Simultaneously, an Indian flag ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan.

The DGS said the order has been issued to ensure "safety of Indian assets, cargo and connected infrastructure" and "any exemption or dispensation from this order shall be examined and decided on case-to-case".

The restrictions have been put into place with immediate effect, officials said.

Meanwhile, an order by the Department of Posts that operates under the Ministry of Communication, said: "(The) government of India has decided to suspend exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes." The new moves came a week-and-half after India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack.

Under the first set of punitive measures, India also revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals. However, the revocation of visas does not apply to the long-term visas already issued.

India's decision to impose a fresh ban on all Pakistan-origin imports will prohibit the entry of Pakistani goods routed through third countries as a 200 per cent import duty imposed on Pakistani goods in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack had effectively halted direct imports.

India's exports to Pakistan in April-January 2024-25 stood at USD 447.65 million, while imports were meagre USD 0.42 million. These imports were limited to niche items like figs (USD 78,000), Basil and Rosemary herbs (USD 18,856), certain chemicals, and Himalayan pink salt. The imports were USD 2.88 million in 2023-24.

A provision has been added in Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 "to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders", the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 2.

It added this restriction is imposed in the interest of "national security and public policy".

Many global powers including the US and European Union have called on both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions while unequivocally condemning the terror strike.

India has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack must be brought to justice. PTI RR MPB ANZ MR MR