Punjab Agri minister Khuddian reviews agricultural schemes

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Tuesday directed all chief agriculture officers to furnish biweekly progress reports to ensure that all ongoing centrally and state-sponsored farm schemes are closely monitored and evaluated, allowing for timely interventions and improvements.

Khuddian reviewed the status of the ongoing schemes in the state, an official release said.

He also asked the field staff to accomplish the targets regarding sampling of seeds, pesticides and fertilizers to ensure quality agriculture inputs to farmers.

He emphasized the importance of regular reporting in identifying challenges and successes within the department.

By implementing a biweekly reporting system, the state government seeks to enhance transparency and accountability, ultimately leading to improved productivity and better support for farmers across the state.

Under the quality control drive launched by his department, Khuddian said the targets for sampling of seeds, pesticides and fertilizers were fixed at 6,100, 4,800 and 3,700 respectively.

Of which, 5,082 samples of seeds, 2,867 samples of pesticides and 2,473 samples of fertilizers have been drawn so far, he said adding that 141 samples of seeds failed the quality test, 81 samples of pesticides were found misbranded and 78 samples of fertilizers were found sub-standard.

The department has initiated legal actions against the dealers, which samples failed quality norms during sampling.

While reviewing the progress of the ongoing centrally and state sponsored agricultural schemes, the minister asked the CAOs to utilize funds meticulously and submit the utilization certificates to the competent authorities before the end of this financial year. PTI CHS MR