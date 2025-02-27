Punjab Cabinet approves new excise policy for 2025-26; aims Rs 11,020 crore of revenue

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved a new excise policy for 2025-26, which aims to collect Rs 11,020 crore of revenue.

The nod was given in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting here, Finance and Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said his department would mobilise Rs 10,200 crore by end of March this year as against the target of Rs 10,145 crore for 2024-25.

A target of mobilizing revenue to the tune of Rs 11,020 crore has been set for the financial year 2025-26.

Excise collection is witnessing a steady surge in the state during the current regime as for the first time the collection has crossed the mark of Rs 10,000 crore.

He said the excise collection in the last year of erstwhile SAD-BJP alliance was Rs 4,405 crore and in the last year of the previous Congress regime was merely Rs 6,254 crore.

Cheema said that allotment of liquor vends would be conducted through e-tendering under the new excise policy.

The quota for country-made liquor has been increased by 3 per cent, he said. In order to mobilize additional revenue and to ensure enough availability of country liquor, the quota of country liquor (Punjab Medium Liquor) in the financial year 2025- 26 has been kept at 8.534 crores proof litres which is an increase of 3 per cent over the previous financial year.

Cheema further informed that to further strengthen enforcement, new excise police stations will be set up. In this regard, a committee has been formed, he said.

He said the cow welfare cess has been increased from Re 1 per proof litre to Rs 1.50 per proof litre. It will lead to an increase in revenue from Rs 16 crore to Rs 24 crore, he said.

Later, an official spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said there will be no increase in country liquor rates in the financial year 2025-26.

In order to give relief to defence forces, the fee of their wholesale licence has been reduced by 50 per cent from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

In order to promote tourism, the possession limit of licence holders of farm stays has been increased from 12 quarts of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to 36 quarts with an increase in the possession quantity of Beer, Wine, Gin, Vodka, brandy, and other liquor products.

To give better consumer experience, one model shop in each group has been made mandatory for retail licensees in Municipal Corporation areas. The fee of standalone beer shops has been reduced from Rs 2 lakh per shop to Rs 25,000 per shop.

To promote new investment in the state, new bottling plants have been allowed to be set up in Punjab, said the spokesperson.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to constitute "Punjab Tirth Yatra Samiti" with an aim of providing convenient pilgrimage to the residents of Punjab by air, rail, road or any other possible mode in coordination with various departments under the Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Scheme.

The Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra scheme was launched by the Punjab Government during the year 2023-24 under which around 34,000 pilgrims were facilitated to travel to various religious places by train/buses.

The Punjab Tirth Yatra Samiti will work to carry out the travel arrangements under the scheme efficiently and smoothly.

The Cabinet also gave green signal to adopt the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 enacted by Parliament.

The Act has replaced criminal liability with financial penalties and it stipulates that the contravention or non-compliance of the Act would be dealt through imposition of financial penalty through an Adjudicating Officer.

The provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 are progressive in nature, hence adopted by the State of Punjab as it will decriminalize and rationalize the minor offences to enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business, said the spokesperson.

To streamline the work of registration of births and deaths in the state, the Cabinet also gave green signal to several amendments in the Punjab Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2025.