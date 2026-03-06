Punjab Cabinet clears supplementary demands for grants

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Friday cleared the presentation of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2025-26 and budget estimates for the year 2026-27.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat here.

The budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Friday here. The state budget will be presented on March 8 (Sunday).

A spokesperson of the chief minister's office stated that the Cabinet also approved the laying of audit reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the Finance and Appropriation Accounts of the Government of Punjab for the year 2024-25 in the House. PTI CHS MR