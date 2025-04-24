Punjab Cabinet gives nod to third-party certification for approval of building plans of factories

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PIT) The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved the third party certification, or self-certification, for approval of plans to build factories.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, as per a statement.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said the building plan of any factory was approved as per building bylaws and the Factory Act and a lot of time and energy was wasted in the approval process.

To streamline this process, the Cabinet approved the introduction of the provision of third-party certification, or self-certification, according to which the buildings plans can be approved by architects in consonance with the buildings bylaws.

These plans will then be approved by the Labour department.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the guidelines of the 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme'.

The spokesperson said under the 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme', the funds have been provided for development works in the districts of the state.

An allocation of Rs 585 crore has been made under the scheme for 2025-26.

The approval will be given by district-level committee constituted under the chairpersonship of deputy commissioner, with the concurrence of the minister in-charge for the district, as appointed by the Chief Minister.

Subsequently, the district-level committee will get the work executed by appropriate authority and ensure proper supervision and timely completion.

A deputy commissioner will be competent to accord administrative and financial sanctions for the approved works.

In another decision, the Cabinet gave its consent to constitute an appellate authority for cancelled plots of Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation. PTI CHS TRB