Punjab CM announces 4 pc hike in DA for govt employees

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance for government employees with effect from December 1.

With this, the DA has increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent.

A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting with the representatives of Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) here. During the meeting, Mann discussed various demands of the employees.

"Had a meeting with the representatives of Punjab State Ministerial Service Union today and discussed their issues in detail ... Sharing the good news that we are going to give a new year gift to the employees...DA is increased by 4% which will be considered effective from 1st December 2023," Mann said in a post on X.

Aam Aadmi Party Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the financial impact of this decision will be Rs 1,100 crore per annum on the state exchequer. He said there are 3.25 lakh employees and 3.50 lakh pensioners in the state.

After the meeting, PSMSU president Amrik Singh said the chief minister announced to give 4 per cent DA to state government employees. The chief minister has assured that the remaining 8 per cent DA will also be given, he added.

On the issue of restoration of the old pension scheme, Mann said the state government will flag this issue with the Union government.

In a statement, Mann said a meeting will be arranged with the Secretary, Finance, Government of India to further push up the case.

The employees had been demanding implementation of the old pension scheme, release of pending 12 per cent DA and regularisation of contractual employees.

The PSMSU on Sunday suspended their over a month-long pen-down strike which began on November 8. They suspended their strike after they received the call for a meeting with the chief minister.

Mann also directed to prepare timescale for ensuring promotion channels in various departments for steno typists on the basis of seniority.

The chief minister also asked the officers to ensure that the process for filling vacant posts in ministerial services of all the departments through promotion was ensured within two months.

He also announced to set up a committee for resolution of various pending demands of the employees including restoration of ACP (assured career progression) scheme and others.

Mann assured the employees that the state government is fully committed to their well- being and concerted efforts will be made in this regard.

Mann said the state government is duty-bound to carve out a 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab) for which support of every section of society is pivotal. He said the employees of the state government will also act as a catalyst for making Punjab a frontrunner in every field. PTI CHS VSD MR