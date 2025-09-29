Punjab CM asssures industry of transparent governance, world-class infra

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday assured the industry of transparent governance, world-class infrastructure, and responsive facilitation through the investor summit Invest Punjab, an official statement said on Monday.

During a roadshow in Gurugram, the Punjab delegation engaged with corporates such as Hero Cycles, Ralson India, Amber Enterprises, Uno Minda, GMR Airports, DEE Development Engineers, and others, who explored new opportunities in sectors ranging from mobility, electronics, tyres, consumer durables, renewable energy, automotive components, and infrastructure development.

"Punjab CM Sardar Bhagwant Mann, in his Presidential Address, reiterated Punjab’s commitment to being an investor-first state, assuring industry of transparent governance, world-class infrastructure, and responsive facilitation through Invest Punjab as the state's unified regulator," the statement said..

The event in Gurugram was the first domestic roadshow of the state as part of the run-up to the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026.

Pramod Bhasin, Founder of Genpact and Chairman, Punjab Innovation Mission, also interacted with the delegation along with industry guests.

Eminent business leaders, including Priya Paul (Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels), Kamal Oswal (Nahar Group), Anoop Bector (Mrs. Bectors), Sandeep Goyal (Nestlé India), Pramod Bhasin, and Shiv Raj Palta (Everise India) shared their experience of operating in Punjab, endorsing the state as a conducive destination for business and growth.

The next leg of the domestic roadshow will be held in New Delhi on September 30, 2025. PTI PRS PRS MR