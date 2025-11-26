Punjab CM Mann bats for strategic tie up with Japan

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday stressed on strategic partnership with Japan across key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, mobility, electronics, food processing, renewable energy, and global services.

Mann virtually held a detailed deliberation with a high-level delegation from Japan, comprising representatives of the Embassy of Japan and leading Japanese companies operating across India, such as Panasonic, Sumitomo, Nippon, NEC, Toyota, and others.

The interaction was a key part of Punjab's outreach in the run-up to the Sixth Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, scheduled for March 13-15, 2026, in Mohali, according to an official statement.

Mann said Punjab is a land known for courage, resilience, hard work, entrepreneurship, creativity, and a strong sense of community. He said that Punjab has always played a major role in the country's development, especially in making the country self-reliant in food production.

Today, Punjab is moving forward with a renewed vision to become a leading centre for modern industry, technology, and global collaboration, he stated.

Mann emphasized Punjab's strong and growing ties with Japanese industry and extended a warm invitation to Japanese companies to be part of Punjab's next phase of industrial transformation.

He said Punjab and Japan share values of trust, discipline, and long-term partnership. Japanese companies in Punjab have already demonstrated strong success in the state, he added.

Extending a red-carpet welcome to Japanese companies to explore the new possibilities emerging in the state, the CM said advanced manufacturing, mobility, electronics, food processing, renewable energy, and global services are shaping the future of Punjab.

He said these are the core areas where Japan's strengths and Punjab's aspirations align naturally, adding he called upon the investors to join the state at the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit.

Mann said the summit will showcase Punjab's progress, bring together leading industrial players, and present new opportunities for partnership and collaboration.