Punjab CM Mann lays foundation stone of Rs 135 cr milk plant expansion project

Amritsar, Apr 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 135 crore project, aimed at enhancing the production capacity of sterilized flavoured milk and new fermented dairy products at a local milk plant.

Addressing a gathering, Mann said such functions were never witnessed during the previous regimes as those who were at the helm of affairs at that time were bothered about their families only.

However, he said now these events are a regular feature as the state government is working tirelessly for the well-being of the people.

Mann said Verka products are now being launched on e-commerce platforms. The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) sells milk products under the Verka brand.

He also said the state government will rope in the ace players from the state to be the brand ambassadors of Verka so that it can spread its wings across the globe.

Punjab has pioneered the white revolution in the country by producing quality milk, curd, 'lassi' and others.

About the project for which he laid the foundation stone, Mann said it will not only boost Milkfed's production capabilities but will also contribute to the growth of the dairy industry in the region and provide remunerative prices to the dairy farmers.

He said the state government has drafted new employee service rules, marking a significant milestone for Milkfed employees.

Mann said these rules will provide salaries to regular employees at par with government employees and introduce performance-based incentives, promoting a culture of excellence and motivation.

He also said the Milkfed is launching exciting new products, including 'Rabri' and 'Kaju Badam' milk.

Mann said these additions will cater to diverse consumer preferences, further establishing Milkfed's position as a leading dairy brand.

He said Milkfed was established in 1973 to promote dairy farming in Punjab and its primary objective was to provide a remunerative market to milk producers, offer technical support to enhance milk procurement and ensure effective marketing of dairy products.

At present, the Milkfed Punjab is the seventh largest milk cooperative of India with business turnover of more than Rs 6,000 crore.