Punjab CM Mann pitches for more international flights from Mohali

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday called for operating more international flights from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali, saying the move would boost jobs, trade, tourism and investment in the state.

Speaking at an event where the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) handed over an interim dividend of Rs 19 crore to the Punjab government, Mann said the airport's growth reflected a strong partnership between the Centre and the state government.

Interacting with CHIAL officials, Mann said the Punjab government is committed to expanding international flight operations from Mohali to improve global connectivity.

Better air links would ease travel for the entrepreneurs, traders and industrialists and create new employment opportunities for the state's youth, Mann said.

More international flights would also benefit the people of the region and help attract global investors, giving a boost to industrialisation and economic activity in Punjab, he added.

The CHIAL management thanked the chief minister and the state government for their support, saying the dividend reflected the airport's sound financial position.

The dividend for the financial year 2025-26 was declared by the CHIAL board on December 12. PTI VSD ARI