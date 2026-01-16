Punjab CM pitches for stronger trade ties with British Columbia

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday underscored the need to strengthen trade relations with Canada, particularly British Columbia, to expand cooperation that delivers tangible benefits for businesses and people on both sides.

During a meeting with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, CM Mann said, Canada has always been a strong partner for India and Punjab, and Punjab looks forward to strengthening this foundation further, according to an official statement.

"Punjab is fully prepared and enthusiastic to collaborate with Canadian businesses in sectors of mutual importance," he said.

Highlighting Punjab's economic strengths, the Chief Minister said, "Punjab is a leader in agro-processing, textiles, engineering goods, IT services, and renewable energy. With robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce proficient in the English language, Punjab offers an ideal destination for Canadian investors." Highlighting that British Columbia's strengths in sustainable farming, food security, and greenhouse technologies align perfectly with Punjab's agricultural modernization goals, Mann said, "we foresee significant opportunities in precision farming, post-harvest systems, and value-added food processing." On education, Mann stated, "Education and skill development are another promising area where partnerships with Canadian universities in research and vocational training can have a transformative impact." Emphasising sector-wise opportunities, the Chief Minister said that in healthcare and life sciences, there are immense opportunities for Canadian firms and noted that Punjab welcomes joint ventures in solar parks and bio-energy projects.

In IT and digital transformation, Punjab has strong potential for collaboration in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and agri-tech projects.

On manufacturing and trade, Mann said, Canada's expertise in agricultural machinery and precision engineering can integrate well with Punjab's industrial clusters. "Punjab's agricultural exports, such as wheat, rice, kinnow, litchi, and processed food products, are in high demand in the Canadian market, strongly supported by the large Indian diaspora living there," he said.

He also proposed collaboration in textiles, saying, "Canadian companies can join hands with Punjab to develop high-quality textiles and apparel that complement their fashion and retail sectors." Stressing the role of the diaspora, the Chief Minister said, "The Punjabi diaspora in Canada serves as a strong bridge for commercial and cultural exchange. The Punjab government aims to deepen these ties further through cultural and educational programs." Inviting Canada to participate as a partner country at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, slated to be held in Mohali in March, he said, "PPIS 2026 will include special business delegations, sectoral sessions, and high-level roundtable conferences, further strengthening trade and cultural exchange." Mann also invited leading Canadian universities to explore establishing campuses in Mohali.

Meanwhile, the Premier of British Columbia, emphasising people-to-people ties, said, "Punjab always resides in the hearts of Punjabis living in British Columbia, and this relationship between our people should be further strengthened." Expressing enthusiasm for closer engagement, he said, "We are keen to strengthen business ties with Punjab and will work to explore opportunities for mutual exchange in areas such as skill development, energy, and other sectors." PTI SUN DRR