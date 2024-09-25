Punjab CM reviews paddy procurement arrangements

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state government is firmly committed to procure every single grain of the farmers.

During a meeting, he reviewed the paddy procurement arrangements in the state.

He said a viable mechanism has been evolved to ensure on-the-spot payment to farmers in their bank accounts.

Smooth and hassle-free procurement of grains will be ensured in the market so that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience, he noted.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Punjab Rice Millers Association called on the chief minister on the sidelines of the meeting.

During the meeting, Mann assured them that the state government would flag their issue with the Union government.

He said that the state government is duty-bound to protect the interests of every section of the society.

Mann also raised the issue with the Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister telephonically and sought his intervention to sort out the matter.

He urged the Union minister to direct the Food Corporation of India to create sufficient space for the delivery of rice so that procurement of paddy for Kharif Marketing Season 2024-25 is carried out seamlessly in the state.

Raising the issue of lack of space with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the chief minister bemoaned that it has hampered the delivery of rice by rice millers for KMS 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the Union government has granted authorisation of a Cash Credit Limit of Rs 41,339.81 crore to Punjab for procurement of paddy. PTI CHS BAL BAL