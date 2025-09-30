Punjab CM to inaugurate animal feed factory at Rajpura

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the animal feed factory set up by De Heus Animal Nutrition India, a fully-owned subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Royal De Heus, at Rajpura on Wednesday.

Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan, will also be present in the inaugural ceremony, according to a statement.

Company officials on Tuesday said that built at a cost of Rs 150 crore, the Rajpura plant is among the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind in India.

The factory has an installed capacity of 1.8 lakh metric tons (MT) of animal feed, expandable to 2.4 lakh MT. It features two dedicated production lines -- one for cattle and buffalo feed, and another for poultry and pig feed.

Equipped with European technology and automated processes, the plant will manufacture a comprehensive range of products, including compound feed, premixes, concentrates and speciality feeds.

According to the officials, De Heus' animal feed products come with nutrition essential for the growth and production of animals, supporting their optimal development.

This helps keep the animals healthy with improved reproductive cycles and consistent production, enabling farmers to increase farm incomes and profitability.

The Rajpura facility is expected to generate over 300 direct jobs and create opportunities for hundreds of local suppliers and channel partners. With raw materials sourced domestically, the factory will also stimulate regional agri-businesses.

"Royal De Heus is a family-owned enterprise, now in its fourth generation. It emphasises close partnerships with farmers and channel partners.

"In India, the company complements its products with farmer extension services, on-farm training, and access to global nutritional expertise, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable progress in local communities," Co De Heus, Chairman of the Board of Royal De Heus, said in the statement.

The company assures support in rehabilitation efforts and reaffirms its long-term commitment to stand by Punjab in both progress and times of need. PTI CHS BAL BAL