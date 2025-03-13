Punjab CM, UAE Ambassador discuss trade opportunities

Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday held a meeting with UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and cultural exchange.

During the meeting, Mann showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities, highlighting its strong agricultural base, industrial potential and rapidly growing business ecosystem, said an official release.

He emphasised that Punjab and the UAE share a natural synergy in trade and commerce, which can be leveraged for mutual benefit.

Mann pointed out Punjab's stronghold in food production, dairy, and agri-processing, stating that the state can play a pivotal role in meeting UAE's food security needs.

He also underlined the potential for collaboration in information technology, logistics, healthcare and education, which can create new economic opportunities for both regions.

To give structured direction to future collaborations, it was proposed to establish a joint working group (JWG) that will assess and explore potential areas of mutual interest and formulate strategies for enhancing trade and investments.

A key issue raised during the discussion was the need for direct air connectivity between Punjab and UAE cities.

The UAE ambassador emphasised the importance of additional direct flights from Amritsar and Chandigarh to the UAE to facilitate trade, investment, and tourism.

Responding to this, Mann assured that he will take up the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Minister in the coming days, seeking approval for direct flights through UAE-based airlines.

He stressed that enhanced connectivity will boost trade, tourism, and ease of travel for thousands of NRIs, businesspersons, and professionals from Punjab.

Mann further stated that better air connectivity would not only strengthen economic ties but would also reduce logistical challenges faced by travellers, who currently have to travel to Delhi for UAE-bound flights.

He expressed optimism that resolving this issue will unlock greater economic potential between Punjab and the UAE.