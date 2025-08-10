Punjab: Consumer bill scheme helps tax authorities impose Rs 9.07 cr penalty for irregularities in bills

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday said since the launch of the 'Bill Liao Inam Pao' scheme in September 2023, a penalty worth Rs 9.07 crore has been imposed on entities which were found guilty of irregularities in issuing bills to consumers.

"Of this, Rs 7.30 crore has already been recovered, marking a significant step forward in ensuring fiscal accountability", said Cheema while adding that the scheme has further expanded the tax base by facilitating 135 new registrations.

In a statement, Cheema said, "The scheme's focus on encouraging citizens to demand bills has had a profound impact on tax enforcement.

The finance minister said the scheme 'Bill Liao Inam Pao' (bring a bill, get a reward), which was launched to encourage responsible consumer behaviour and strengthen tax compliance, has seen remarkable success.

The initiative has witnessed enthusiastic public participation, with a total of 1,76,832 bills uploaded on the 'Mera Bill app' from September 2023, when it was launched, to July 2025.

"This surge in engagement has resulted in 5,644 winners receiving prizes amounting to Rs 3,35,80,215," said Cheema.

The scheme is targeted at motivating consumers to obtain bills from dealers for their purchases made within the state.

Under this scheme, consumers are encouraged to upload bills of their purchases on the "mera bill app", after which they will automatically become eligible to participate in a lucky draw, which is held on the seventh of each month.

The reward will be equivalent to five times the taxable value of goods or services declared in the bill, with a maximum capping of Rs 10,000 for each reward.

The FM said the department promptly transfers the prize amount to winners' bank accounts upon receipt of the necessary details, including account numbers.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to actively engage with the "Bill Liao Inam Pao" scheme by demanding bills for their purchases.

He underscored that every bill uploaded not only offers a chance to win but also contributes meaningfully to the state's efforts in curbing tax evasion and promoting a culture of compliance.

Cheema clarified that bills pertaining to petroleum products (including crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, and natural gas), liquor, out-of-state purchases, and B2B transactions are excluded from the scheme's eligibility criteria.

He stressed that only bills for purchases made in the preceding month are considered for the draw, thereby ensuring the scheme's fairness and operational effectiveness.

The success of this initiative stands as a testament to the power of citizen-driven governance and reflects the AAP government's resolve to build a more accountable and participatory fiscal ecosystem, he said.

He said that the scheme's dual impact is not only rewarding vigilant consumers but also tightening the state's tax enforcement mechanisms. PTI CHS MR