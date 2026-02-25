Punjab disburses Rs 395 crore subsidy to 5,358 beneficiaries for CRM machinery

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) The Punjab government has disbursed Rs 395 crore as subsidy for the purchase of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery during 2025-26 to curb stubble burning in the state, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Wednesday.

He said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has provided subsidy ranging from 50 to 80 per cent to 5,358 beneficiaries, including Gram Panchayats, Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), individual farmers and supply chains.

Khudian said 1,151 new CHCs have been set up by 66 cooperative societies to ensure easy access to machinery for small and marginal farmers.

The beneficiaries include 1,042 rural entrepreneurs, 28 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and 15 Gram Panchayats.

He said 4,181 individual farmers have also been given CRM machines under the scheme.

In addition, 26 paddy supply chains have been established to collect and transport paddy straw to biomass plants and industrial units, promoting its use for commercial purposes.

The minister said the financial support reflects the government's commitment to farmers and environmental protection.

He added that the efforts have led to a 53 per cent decline in stubble burning cases during the Kharif 2025 season, with incidents dropping to 5,114 from 10,909 in 2024. PTI VSD MR