Punjab FM meets Canadian delegation

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema held discussions with a Canadian delegation on ways to strengthen international cooperation and deepen economic engagement with the province of Alberta.

The Canadian delegation was led by Minister of Indigenous Relations for the Government of Alberta Rajan Sawhney.

During the meeting, which took place on Wednesday evening, the Punjab government officials made a detailed presentation showcasing the wide range of investment opportunities available in the state, according to an official release.

The delegation was briefed on Punjab's industrial ecosystem and the state government's efforts to ensure a smooth and industry-friendly ease of doing business environment.

Sawhney said, "The delegation is keen to understand the operational framework of Invest Punjab and appreciated the proactive approach adopted by the Punjab government to promote industrial growth".

She said technology and innovation are key sectors where Alberta and Punjab can align their strengths for mutual development.

Cheema reaffirmed Punjab's commitment to building long-term international partnerships that go beyond trade and focus on sustainable development and shared prosperity.

"Punjab is open to meaningful collaborations that create value for both regions and strengthen economic ties through innovation-driven growth," he stated.

The finance minister was joined in the discussions by Chairman of Milkfed Narinder Singh Shergill, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Alok Shekhar, Secretary of Industries Mohinder Pal, Additional CEO of Invest Punjab Rubinderjit Singh Brar, and Special Secretary of Power Syed Sehrish Asgar. PTI CHS BAL BAL