Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore as pending compensation of GST

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Punjab received pending compensation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the tune of Rs 3,670 crore from the Centre, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Wednesday. The compensation pertains to the period from July 2017 till March 2022. Cheema said the state department of excise and taxation had raised the issue of pending GST compensation with the Centre.

The Government of India has issued orders for the release of Rs 3,670.64 crore to the state, he said.

Cheema thanked the Union Finance Minister for the release of the dues. PTI CHS TRB TRB