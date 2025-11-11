Punjab gets 'top achiever' award under Business Reforms Action Plan

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Punjab bagged a 'top achiever' award under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal gave the award to the state at a function held in New Delhi.

Punjab excelled in five key reform areas -- business entry, construction permit enablers, investment enablers, sector-specific healthcare, and services sector -- according to an official statement.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, has recognised Punjab as a 'top achiever' under the BRAP 2024, it said.

This recognition highlights Punjab's commitment to provide a transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly business environment, reaffirming the state's leadership in 'Ease of Doing Business', it said.

Punjab is steadily ascending the ladder of industrial growth and investment is being drawn to the state due to industry-friendly policies, transparent governance, and a conducive business environment, said the statement.

Ever since the Bhagwant Mann government assumed charge, Punjab received investment proposals worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore, which will generate employment for around 4.7 lakh youth, it said.

Unprecedented growth in sectors such as food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, IT, and tourism are positioning Punjab as a role model for other states, they said.

Due to industrial friendly policies of the state government, Punjab is attracting investments from developed nations such as Japan, the US, Germany, the UK, the UAE, Switzerland, France, Spain and others, said the statement. PTI CHS TRB