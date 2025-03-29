Punjab govt advances paddy sowing to Jun 1

Sangrur (Punjab), Mar 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government has decided to advance paddy sowing this year to June 1.

He said the decision was taken to avoid complications to paddy growers in selling their crop due to high moisture content in October.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Mann said zone-wise cultivation of the paddy crop will be done in the state, for which necessary planning and arrangements are being made by the government.

"We have decided to start paddy sowing from June 1. We will divide states into four zones for paddy transplantation," he said.

Earlier, the paddy transplantation used to begin after June 10.

He said the state government is duty-bound to check the sale of spurious seeds.

Mann, along with senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, was here on the occasion of Parents'-Teacher Meeting (PTM) organised at School of Eminence.

Mann further said his government has taken several path-breaking initiatives in every sphere for the well-being of the common man.

He said 881 'Aam Aadmi clinics' have been opened across the state where more than three crore patients have received free treatment.

Likewise, he said the state government has given government jobs to more than 52,000 youth completely on the basis of merit.

AAP leader Sisodia lauded the state government for making "revolutionary" changes in the education system of Punjab.

He said the education model here has done wonders as students from cities are now making a beeline to get admission in government schools in the villages.

Sisodia said the situation was entirely different when they were visiting the state before the 2022 assembly polls and now in the last three years, changes are visible.

The AAP leader said great work has been done in the last three years as compared to the last 75 years, adding that 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab) can be carved out only through education.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister accused the previous regimes of "ruining" government schools as the leaders wanted private schools of their loved ones to "bloom".

The focus now is on strengthening and improving government schools across the state, which is really laudable as it is ensuring quality education, he said.

Earlier addressing the gathering, Mann said senior IAS and IPS officers of the state government will act as mentors of students of government schools across the state to provide them necessary guidance for excelling in life.

He said along with it the officers will prepare students for competitive exams and ensure training to teachers for upgrading their skills.

The CM said these officers will act as a catalyst for mustering resources and resource persons for development of these schools.

Mann said these officers will work as mentors and not bosses, adding that this work will be voluntary service and interested officers will have to perform it alongside their already allocated duties.

On the state Budget, Mann said the government has given a major boost to the education sector by allocating 11 per cent of the total expenditure, amounting to Rs 18,047 crore. The state has laid due focus on the development of the education sector, he added. PTI CHS TRB