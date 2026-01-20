Punjab govt clears Rs 68.50 per quintal subsidy for sugarcane growers

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved a subsidy of Rs 68.50 per quintal for sugarcane growers in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

The subsidy amount to be provided out of the fixed State Agreed Price (SAP) will be paid directly to sugarcane farmers on behalf of private sugar mills for the crushing season 2025-26, an official spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said.

Punjab already offers the highest SAP for sugarcane in the country at Rs 416 per quintal, which is also Rs 15 higher than the rate in the previous year.

The state Cabinet also gave a nod for showing the play 'Humare Ram' based on the life of Lord Rama in the state.

This play will be shown in 40 major cities in the state, said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. He further said several state governments have already done this.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the creation of 1,000 additional posts of yoga trainers under the 'CM di Yogshala' project.

A budgetary provision of Rs 35 crore will be made for this initiative during the financial year 2026-27.

The Cabinet also approved the complete transfer of civil hospitals at village Badal in Muktsar district, Khadur Sahib in Tarn Taran district, Community Health Centre Jalalabad, and the Tertiary Care Centre in Fazilka district to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

The transfer will enable residents of these areas to access improved treatment and diagnostic services, leveraging the university's advanced medical infrastructure and expertise, said the spokesperson.

The Cabinet also accorded approval for the formulation and notification of directives under Section 4 of the Punjab Management and Transfer Municipal Act, 2020, to facilitate the transfer of municipal properties belonging to Punjab government departments, boards, corporations, and other public sector undertakings for public purposes.

This decision is expected to give fresh momentum to development projects across the state, ensure uniformity in land allocation, and prevent misuse of public land.

A committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district will recommend the allotment process, subject to approval by the state government.

To accelerate development through optimal utilisation of land resources, the Cabinet approved a policy for the transfer by sale or exchange of abandoned and active paths or water courses (khals) located within all government-licensed projects inside municipal limits.

This policy is aimed at unlocking stalled development potential and improving urban planning outcomes, said the spokesperson.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of the time period for Punjab Affordable Property Registration Act (PAPRA) licensed projects by one year, from January 1 to December 31, 2026.

The extension will be granted at a fee of Rs 25,000 per acre per year for a maximum period of up to three years, and will be allowed by the competent authorities on the same terms and conditions applicable earlier.

In another decision relating to urban development, the Cabinet approved the formula used for the calculation of charges for additional floor area ratio for properties proposed to be put up for auction from January 2026 onwards.

It also approved amendments to Para 10.2 of the E-Auction Policy 2025, notified on February 20, 2025, making the revised provisions applicable to all categories of properties to be auctioned by development authorities in future.

The Cabinet further approved amendments to the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994, by inserting Rule 6A.

The amendment stipulates that the cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria, including minimum educational and other qualifications, shall be the last date for submission of application forms, unless specifically provided otherwise in the relevant service rules.

In a move to promote crop diversification, the Cabinet also approved collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency for introducing Japanese technology to strengthen Punjab's horticulture sector.

The collaboration will focus on horticulture development, cold chain infrastructure, water management, and skill development, with the objective of doubling the share of horticulture in Punjab's economy, said the spokesperson. PTI CHS HVA