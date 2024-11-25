Punjab govt hikes cane price by Rs 10 per qtl

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a Rs 10 hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) to Rs 401 per quintal for sugarcane farmers.

In a statement, the chief minister said with this hike, Punjab will be giving the highest rate of sugarcane across the country.

The state will continue to lead the country in maximum sugarcane price as per the commitment of the state government, he said.

His government always provided high rates to sugarcane cultivators, said Mann.