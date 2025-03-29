Punjab govt inks deal with HPRGE to set up CBG project in Ludhiana

Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) The Punjab government on Saturday signed a deal with HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Ltd (HPRGE) -- a wholly owned company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd -- for setting up a compressed biogas (CBG) project in Ludhiana.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Punjab Energy Development Agency Neelima and CEO (HPRGE) Mohit Dhawan in the presence of Aman Arora, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Sources, Punjab, as per an official statement.

Arora said the project will focus on the sustainable management of surplus cattle dung from the Haibowal Dairy Complex in Ludhiana.

He further said the project will process about 300 tonnes of cattle dung daily, producing 6,400 kg of CBG per day.

The HPCL will then distribute the CBG through their existing CNG outlets for vehicle fuel.

The project is expected to be completed within two years, Arora added. PTI CHS TRB