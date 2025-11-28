Punjab govt introduces comprehensive reforms through Societies Registration Amendment Act: Minister

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) The Punjab government has introduced comprehensive reforms by amending the Societies Act of 1860 to enhance transparency, accountability and proper functioning of societies operating in the state, a minister said on Friday.

The comprehensive reforms brought in by the Societies Registration (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2025, introduce a modernised regulatory framework governing societies, especially those engaged in health, education, sports, social welfare, and charitable activities, Industry and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora said.

The amendments also bring all societies under a uniform, transparent regime ensuring responsible use of public funds and tax-exempt resources, he said, according to an official statement.

He highlighted that all registered societies in Punjab will now be mandatorily covered under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, ensuring public scrutiny, transparency in decision-making and greater public trust.

Registrars have been empowered to seek any information or records from societies to ensure compliance with law and prevent misuse of funds or deviation from stated objectives.

He also stressed that all societies will be required to renew their registration every five years to ensure active functioning, accurate records, and periodic verification of their objectives and management.

All existing societies in Punjab must re-register under the amended Act within one year from its enforcement, bringing them under the new compliance and transparency framework, he said.

The Minister further said that Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to order inquiries through an officer of the rank of Tehsildar in case of complaints.

"Our government's objective is to curb misuse of society structures, ensure democratic and transparent functioning as well as protect public assets and charitable resources. The Societies Registration (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2025 will improve governance in key social sectors," he added. PTI SUN MR