Punjab govt introduces Entrepreneurship Mindset Course in ITIs, polytechnic colleges

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday introduced the Entrepreneurship Mindset Course (EMC) for universities, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and polytechnic colleges across the state.

Addressing a gathering here, Kejriwal said the aim of education should be that one should be able to earn bread for family and should be a good citizen of the country and society.

However, he said, unfortunately a student after completing his education fails to do all the three, for which the education system of the British era is responsible.

The British developed the education system to produce clerks, he said, adding that unfortunately the same thing has been continued after independence and no one wants to come out of their comfort zone and adopt challenges, said Kejriwal, also a former chief minister of Delhi.

He expressed hope that the new course on entrepreneurship will break this jinx and the youth will contribute significantly in the socioeconomic development of the state as well as the country.

This course will also give dreams to the youth as they will dream about an idea and ability to develop it and prosper, Kejriwal said, adding that Punjabis are born entrepreneurs and this course will be helpful in harnessing their potential.

Punjab has become the first state in the country to introduce EMC at higher education level.

From the academic year 2025-26, the course will be implemented in universities, ITIs, and polytechnic colleges across the state, he said.

The course will become mandatory for students pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), and Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) programmes.

From the 2026-27 academic year, this course will be linked to all other degree programmes and become mandatory for students in every semester, enabling them to learn how to conduct business practically, said Kejriwal.

With the launch of this course, 1.5 lakh students will not just study but they will become entrepreneurs, he added.

Kejriwal further said during the 2025-26 academic year, the course will be introduced in 20 government and private universities, 320 ITIs, and 91 polytechnic colleges, covering 1.50 lakh students.

By 2028-29 academic year, the course will reach 5 lakh students across Punjab.

Kejriwal said in countries like the USA, the UK, Germany, France, and Japan, around 72 per cent of GDP comes from entrepreneurial and business activities.

Through the entrepreneurship mindset course (EMC), students will learn communication skills, financial management, budgeting, marketing, and business operations. This training will enable students to start their own ventures and generate employment opportunities for others, he said.

State chief minister Mann in his address said the new course is aimed at providing real knowledge to the people and it will pave the way for turning Punjab into a hub of business ideas and commerce.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia termed it as a historic occasion for the entire world as it will make business education mandatory for students.

Every year, 1.50 crore students complete their graduation degrees, but only 15 lakh of them get jobs, Sisodia said, adding that many of the remaining students end up going down the wrong path.

The AAP leader said if we do not provide the right employment opportunities to our children, it means our education system is not working properly.

The course also includes artificial intelligence technology and other tools, which will enable every student to learn how to earn while studying. PTI CHS HVA