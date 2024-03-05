Punjab govt presents state budget for FY25 with over Rs 2 lakh crore outlay

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of over Rs 2 lakh crore and said health and education are the focus areas of the government.

The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government has provided over 40,000 jobs in two years, he said while presenting the budget in the state assembly.

Of the total annual outlay of over Rs 2 lakh crore, Cheema said, Rs 13,784 crore has been earmarked for the agriculture sector and Rs 16,987 crore for the education sector.