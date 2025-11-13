Punjab govt releases Rs 332 cr for development in rural areas

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday announced the release of Rs 332 crore for various development works across rural areas in the state.

He said the next installment of Rs 334 crore will be released by December end or in the first week of January, ensuring a continuous flow of resources for rural upliftment.

Cheema said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has launched the development works from the very first day of assuming the reins of the state and this installment will be used for various development works of gram panchayats.

He said the funds will be used to ensure both local development and specific mandated sanitation works.

The overall grant will be distributed in the ratio of 70:20:10 in Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads, said an official statement.

The finance minister said out of total Rs 332 crore, the districts receiving the largest allocations are Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.

Other significant recipients of funds include Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Moga, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Tarn Taran.

The Punjab government is committed to building cleaner, stronger, and more vibrant rural communities through the direct and accountable flow of resources to gram panchayats, he said.

He underscored the scale of the current infrastructure development project, which involves recarpeting 19,000 kilometers of roads at a cost of Rs 4,150 crore.

Additionally, the government is investing Rs 1,000 crore in sports stadiums and has constructed and readied about 250 sports nurseries, significantly bolstering state growth and opportunities for youth. PTI CHS HVA