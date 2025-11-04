Punjab govt sacks PSPCL director over allegations of serious misconduct

Patiala, Nov 4 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday terminated the services of Harjit Singh, the director (generation) of the power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, citing "serious misconduct" in fuel cost management at state-run thermal power plants.

According to an official order issued by Power Secretary and Chairman PSPCL Basant Garg, the government observed that despite the power utility owning its own coal mine at Pachhwara in Jharkhand, the fuel cost at Guru Gobind Singh Super thermal plant in Rupnagar, and Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Plant, Goindwal Sahib, was found 0.75 paise to Rs 1.25 per unit higher than that of private thermal plants, causing losses of several crores of rupees to the corporation.

"This clearly indicates major manipulation in fuel cost component. This act amounts to serious misconduct on the part of Sh. Harjit Singh, Director (Generation), PSPCL, Patiala. As per the terms and conditions of his appointment, the State Government, in case of misconduct, can terminate his services at any time without any notice. Therefore, his services are hereby terminated with immediate effect," read the order.

The decision came just two days after IAS officer Garg took charge as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of PSPCL.

On his very first day in office, Garg had suspended Chief Engineer Harish Sharma, who was in charge of the same two thermal power plants, over similar fuel cost irregularities.