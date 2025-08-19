Punjab govt to set up authority for maintenance of industrial focal points: Minister Sajeev Arora

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Punjab's Industries and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday said that the state government will form a separate authority for the maintenance of all industrial focal points.

He said this will solve all the problems of the industrialists.

Arora further said that currently "we have floated tenders worth Rs 100 crore to upgrade the focal points, with which sewerage, CCTV cameras, lights, roads and other arrangements".

"For the convenience of industrialists, we are going to have exhibition centres in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana at the earliest," he said in Amritsar, according to an official statement.

He said that for the development of industries in Punjab, "Rising Punjab - From Suggestions to Solutions" will be organized in all major cities, which has been started from Amritsar on Tuesday.

An investment of Rs 1.14 lakh crore has been made in Punjab so far during the AAP regime, which has provided employment to four and a half lakh people, the minister said.

He said that all approvals for setting up industries in Punjab has been simplified and fast-tracked.

The minister further said that the government will organise a Punjab Investment Summit in Mohali on March 13 and 14, "in which we will invite all our industrialists, traders, NRI brothers and foreign companies, so that they can invest in Punjab". PTI SUN HVA