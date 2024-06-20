Punjab govt to strive to export litchis grown in Pathankot: Horticulture Min

Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) The Punjab government will strive to export litchis grown in Pathankot to increase farmers' income, state Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said on Thursday.

He was addressing the state-level litchi exhibition in Pathankot.

Pathankot district produces the best quality litchi in Punjab and contributes 60 per cent of the state's litchi production, the minister said.

"With the aim of raising farmers' awareness about litchi production, the Punjab government will strive to ensure that litchis from Pathankot district reach international markets. For this purpose, the very first consignment of litchi will be exported abroad soon," he added.

Jouramajra also noted that the underground water level is declining rapidly, and the only solution to prevent this is to encourage farmers to shift from paddy and wheat cultivation to horticulture crops.

Pathankot district is ideal for litchi cultivation and special efforts are being made to increase profitability for litchi farmers by enhancing production and sales, he said.

The minister also announced that the first consignment of litchi will soon be exported, enabling farmers and producers in Pathankot to earn higher profits from their crop.

Jouramajra informed that around 3,900 hectares of area in Punjab is dedicated to litchi cultivation, with about 2,200 hectares in Pathankot.

To promote litchi cultivation, a litchi estate has already been established at Sujanpur in Pathankot.