Punjab has foolproof plan to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during paddy sowing season, says CM

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said the state government has evolved a foolproof mechanism to ensure uninterrupted power supply to farmers during the paddy sowing season.

He said the state government is firmly committed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to farmers during the paddy sowing period.

Mann on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the officers and said the government will ensure a minimum eight hours of electricity supply to farmers for sowing and irrigation of paddy crops.

The state will set a new benchmark by ensuring regular supply of power to farmers, he said in a statement.

The government has made comprehensive arrangements to meet the increased power demand in wake of the paddy season, he said, adding that the demand is much more than anticipated by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

He also directed power utility companies PSPCL and the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited to ensure round-the-clock supply during the ongoing summer season and during paddy sowing period.

A time-bound redressal of power related complaints of farmers and other consumers through a round-the-clock mechanism with adequate manpower has been evolved, he said.

For effective redressal of complaints during the summer season, additional manpower has been deployed, said the CM.

Complaint centres have also been strengthened to ensure that farmers do not face any delay in redressal of their complaints and grievances, he added.