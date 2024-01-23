Punjab horticulture minister meets Israel delegation; takes up collaboration in agriculture tech

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Punjab Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Tuesday met a high-level delegation from Israel to explore opportunities for collaboration in advanced agricultural technologies in the state.

Advertisment

During the meeting here with Hadas Bakst, Political Domestic Advisor, Embassy of Israel, New Delhi, Jauramajra pointed towards the rapid depletion of underground water level in the state, "a critical issue that needs urgent attention".

He asked the Israel delegation to provide high-yielding and disease-free horticultural varieties that need less water.

In an official statement, Jauramajra said he highlighted key areas for collaboration, including digital solutions for pest control, climate and soil monitoring systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) for crop yields, decision support systems, drones for sprays, as well as precision farming software solutions.

Advertisment

The discussion also touched upon the potential of year-round cultivation in greenhouses and hydroponic farming to address the increasing demand for food.

The minister emphasised on the introduction of high-tech agricultural machinery, harvesting machines, tree shakers, cultivators, rotary mulchers, and special field robots and also focused on sensor technology-based irrigation systems and innovative storage solutions for efficient and sustainable farming.

In the vegetable sector, he advocated for the introduction of seedless varieties of melons, single-picking varieties of peas and tomatoes suitable for mechanisation and brinjal varieties resistant to fruit and shoot borers.

The statement quoting Bakst said Israel is keen to enhance technological collaboration in the agriculture and horticulture sectors with Punjab.

She mentioned that expert-level meetings will be held in February and March and will focus on delivering the latest technology and introducing new horticultural varieties to address the state's depleting groundwater issues. PTI CHS TRB TRB