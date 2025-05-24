Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta donates Rs 1.10 cr to AWWA

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity G Zinta has donated Rs 1.10 crore to the Women's Welfare Association (AWWA) under its initiative Operation Sindoor, a statement said Saturday.

This contribution is from her share of the CSR fund of Punjab Kings.

"The donation aims to empower Veer Naris and support the education of their children," it said.

Speaking at a function in Jaipur on the occasion, she said: "It is both an honour and a responsibility to give back to the brave families of our armed forces. The sacrifices made by our soldiers can never truly be repaid, but we can stand by their families and support their journey forward. We take immense pride in India's armed forces and offer unwavering support for their efforts to safeguard national security. We stand united with the nation and our brave forces".

The contribution was made during a ceremony held in Jaipur, attended by the Army Commander South Western Command, Regional President Shapta Shakti AWWA and Army families.