Punjab Labour Department introduces online service delivery system for industries, workers

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Punjab Labour Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Saturday said that all services and industrial schemes offered by the Department of Labour under various rules have been fully digitised.

To ensure transparent, time-bound, and hassle-free service delivery to workers, industries, and other stakeholders, the services have been fully digitised, Sond said.

Highlighting the state government's commitment towards 'ease of doing business' and 'ease of living', the minister said that the Department has integrated a wide range of approvals, registrations, licences, and welfare services on a single digital platform.

These services include approval of building plans, acceptance of stability certificates, registration and licensing of factories, renewal and amendment of licences, permission to employ women in night shifts, registration of principal employers and contractors and payment of welfare fund.

"By digitizing these services, the Punjab government has eliminated unnecessary delays, reduced human interface, and brought greater efficiency in service delivery. Workers and employers can now access all facilities online through the official website," said Sond in an official statement here.

"The Punjab government is committed to safeguarding the rights of workers while ensuring smooth and business-friendly processes for industries. Digitization is a major step in this direction," he added. PTI SUN HVA